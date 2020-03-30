Jay Critch Is Both The Hood Favorite & The "H*es Fav"

It feels like Jay Critch hasn't been in the spotlight as much as many anticipated he would be after the release of Hood Favorite but he's clearly been putting in work behind the scenes. Releasing the TMT's Talk Money Tape that put a spotlight on a ton of bubbling artists associated with Critch, he's slowly been releasing music while other tracks have leaked but he's embraced it. Over the weekend, he leaked two new songs including "Living Good" and "Hoes Fav." The latter is a cold banger that finds Critch flexing his skillset and swag over a flute-laden trap beat. His hunger hasn't diminished at all and there's growth to be heard in his recent releases. Hopefully, this is a sign that his new project will be arriving soon.

Quotable Lyrics

He think he fuckin' with me

He ain't fuckin' with me, that boy off of the K2

Tennis chains hittin' like Serena

And the Cuban hittin' like Babe Ruth

And my chain is too heavy to tangle

She bad and she good with the angles

