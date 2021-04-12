Jay Critch Is Back With New Video "Talk"

Jay Critch has kept a loaded clip for the last few years, despite some apparent trouble over on the label's side. A few months ago, the Brooklyn rapper called out Rich The Kid for allegedly holding him back on Rich Forever, no longer working in the artist's best interest. As they appear to have gotten back on good terms, Critch has been releasing a lot of new music, including his latest video for "Talk".

The new video starts out with somebody trolling Critch for allegedly traveling to Puerto Rico without any women, which is apparently grounds to clown the rapper... He's firing back with the "Talk" video, which shows him enjoying a daytime poolside party with a couple of bikini-clad models, flexing with his team.

Watch the new video from Jay Critch below and let us know what sort of content you want to see from the rapper moving forward.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sometimes I forget that everything I do they talk about it

Diamonds on me sparkle, try to reach and you get sparked about it

Problems gone get solved, we ain't tryna argue 'bout it

Ain’t tryna go back and forth, way before I got a bag was talking losses

And the old heads know the youngin's carrying the torch