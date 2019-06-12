Jay Critch Is Back With HIs Latest Track "Adlibs 2"

Jay Critch was dubbed as one artist to look out for in 2018. Although he was closely aligned with Rich The Kid and Famous Dex as a member of the Rich Forever label, he's standing on his own two now. That's not to say that he's distanced himself from them, he's just established himself as an artist in his own right. His debut project, Hood Favorite arrived last fall to the applaud of critics and fans alike. Now, he comes through with his latest track, "Adlibs 2."

Day one fans of Jay Critch might recall his single, "Adlibs," and now, he returns with the sequel. Over a bouncy, upbeat instrumental, Jay Critch flexes his lyrical prowess and continues to prove why he's one of the next up out of New York.

Quotable Lyrics

Gotta make it flip but I really want a Bentley coupe

If you get a bag, lose it all, then you been a fool

I got mob ties way deeper than your swimming pool

You ain't got hear me talkin' bout it in no interview