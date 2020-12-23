Jay Critch Flexes On Off-Kilter Banger "Typing"

New York's own Jay Critch recently delivered his new project Signed With Love, and when it came down to landing on a standout cut, it was hard to resist the off-kilter charms of the 1Mind-produced "Typing." Brought to life through an unsettling synth loop, Critch takes to the uptempo instrumental with a slick flow, wasting little time in packing the sub-two-minute track with as much swagger as he can possibly muster. True, he may be taking the "this generation loves shorter songs" thing a little too far, but don't knock it till you try it.

For the most part, Critch's charisma is enough to keep his lyrics interesting throughout, even if he does sometimes fall into overdone territory. In all fairness, however, it's no surprise that the rapper's interests lie in the material world -- after all, he's young and rich, a combination that opens endless doors for those of an adventurous spirit. But with such success comes the inevitable haters, and Critch has a message for their ears. "He be acting tough I know he not with the shit," he warns. "Since I ran it up it ain't no stopping this shit."

Check out Jay Critch's new project Signed With Love right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

He be acting tough I know he not with the shit

Since I ran it up it ain't no stopping this shit

Woke up in the store like yeah I'm copping this shit

Tell em mind they business I'm on top of my shit