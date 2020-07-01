mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay Critch Drops Off Smoked Out New Track "Devastated"

Aron A.
June 30, 2020 20:47
Jay Critch drops off a brand new single.


Jay Critch has been steadily releasing new singles over the past few months, whether it be leaks or singles posted to his Soundcloud page. Songs like "Back End" and "Execute" have gained steady months over the past few months. The rapper hasn't announced a new project, even though it's been nearly two years since Hood Favorite. The stream of new singles, however, have been holding us over until he drops off a new body of work.

This week, the rapper returned with another new banger titled, "Devastated." L Boy cooks up a smoked out, spacey instrumental that gives Jay Critch all the room in the world to fantasize over sexcapades, big bags, and high grade cannabis strains. 

Check out the latest release from Jay Critch below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Fuck up a bag then fuck her face
Poppin' a tag, I never wait
Diamonds beatin', my wrist a heavyweight
I'mma pick up a check in ever state

