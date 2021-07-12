Jay Critch Drops Off "PC"

It's only been a few months since Jay Critch blessed fans with the release of Critch Tape which boasted appearances from Jamaica's rising star Skillibeng, Drakeo The Ruler, Fivio Foreign, and Lil Tjay. However, there's more in the vault. This week, he unveiled his latest single, "PC" along with an accompanying music video. Critch's latest single finds him tackling spacey, bass-heavy production with quick wordplay and smooth punchlines through triplet flows and a braggadocious charm.

The rapper's consistency over the past few years has been shown on every single one of his projects and loose singles that he's unleashed. Hopefully, he'll soon follow up Critch Tape with another project but until then, he's clearly got enough music in the vault to hold fans over.

Check his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

N***a worth a check, I can't move sloppy

I got bougie hoes but they too sloppy

I'mma start the wave and let you copy

Bullets like a wave, hit like tsunami