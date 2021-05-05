Jay Critch Drops Off "I'm Buggin"

Jay Critch's label woes have been well-documented over the past year but it seems that he's made peace with Rich The Kid. A new project titled Critch Tape is due out tonight or tomorrow but before its release, the rapper returned with a quick taste of what to expect with his latest single, "I'm Buggin." The spacey, bass-heavy production by Yung G rattles through Jay's flows. Critch offers quick-witted bars detailing his ascent in the rap game and the luxurious life he leads.

The rapper's forthcoming effort will serve as his follow-up to 2020's Signed With Love. Critch Tape will be 23 songs in length and boasts features from Skillibeng, Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, and Drakeo The Ruler.

Check out the latest single from Jay Critch below.

Quotable Lyrics

Young n***a had to get used to the bag

N***a got rich, I ain't even have a mixtape

N***a got rich, I was only 18

Couldn't even go to the club and get shitfaced

Diamonds, they drunk and they dancin, get shitfaced

Remember we got into it with the switchblade?

Brody got hot in the hood, had to switch states

