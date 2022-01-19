Jay Critch Delivers Electrifying Freestyle On "Buck 50"

Considered the most lyrically competent on Rich Forever, Jay Critch has continued to establish his name in the rap game without compromising his pen. The rapper came through in 2021 with the release of Critch Tape, boasting 23-songs in total with features from Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, Skillibeng, and the late Drakeo The Ruler. However, he's continued to keep fans satisfied with a slew of loose tracks.

This week, the rapper slid through with a brand new freestyle titled, "Buck 50" for 6ixbuzzTV. The Brooklyn-based rapper takes a page from the regional drill sound as he unites with Axl who cooks up an electrifying beat for Critch to skate on.

Check out the latest freestyle from Jay Critch below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

I see pussy keep playin' both sides

Don't come around like it's all good vibes

Don't come around 'cause I'm on bad time

We pack 'em up, tell that boy goodbye