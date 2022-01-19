mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay Critch Delivers Electrifying Freestyle On "Buck 50"

Aron A.
January 19, 2022 12:59
228 Views
11
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Buck 50
Jay Critch

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Jay Critch links up with 6ixbuzz TV for "Buck 50" freestyle.


Considered the most lyrically competent on Rich Forever, Jay Critch has continued to establish his name in the rap game without compromising his pen. The rapper came through in 2021 with the release of Critch Tape, boasting 23-songs in total with features from Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, Skillibeng, and the late Drakeo The Ruler. However, he's continued to keep fans satisfied with a slew of loose tracks.

This week, the rapper slid through with a brand new freestyle titled, "Buck 50" for 6ixbuzzTV. The Brooklyn-based rapper takes a page from the regional drill sound as he unites with Axl who cooks up an electrifying beat for Critch to skate on.

Check out the latest freestyle from Jay Critch below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section. 

Quotable Lyrics
I see pussy keep playin' both sides
Don't come around like it's all good vibes
Don't come around 'cause I'm on bad time
We pack 'em up, tell that boy goodbye 

Jay Critch
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  1
  228
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jay Critch
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jay Critch Delivers Electrifying Freestyle On "Buck 50"
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject