Jay Critch Channels Weezy Energy On "Hustler Muzik"

Aron A.
August 18, 2021 20:53
Jay Critch is in his bag on "Hustler Muzik."


The influence of Lil Wayne in his prime is still felt to his day. While most would agree that Wayne is the GOAT, it's largely due to his commitment to the craft of rapping and his overall hustle. Tha Carter II highlight "Hustler Muzik" remains an integral record in Wayne's catalog -- one that captured Wayne's raw essence as an MC and a songwriter. 

This week, Jay Critch came through with his own take on the record. The New York rapper shared his new single, "Hustler Muzik" which pays homage to Wayne's original without directly biting any aspects of the songs. Critch takes those smooth and soulful aspects of the production and applies elements of Brooklyn drill which he emphasizes with his triplet flow.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Ten toes on the ground, my head up to the sky
Got so much on my plate, could feed a family of five
I'm riding with my pistol and don't ask a n***a why
'Cause I seen some p*ssy n***as put my brother in the sky

