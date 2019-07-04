mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay Critch Channels Kawhi Leonard Energy On "6 Rings"

Mitch Findlay
July 04, 2019 12:40
182 Views
40
0
CoverCover

6 Rings
Jay Critch

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jay Critch delivers a brief but effective reminder.


Jay Critch has returned to the fold with another new drop, this time taking to SoundCloud to deliver a loosie. Don't get it twisted, however. Critch's "6 Rings" is a cut above the traditional SoundCloud drop, with a head-nodding beat from Laron and a slick flow from the man himself. Critch has always shone in that department, and this time around he seems to be toying with his fans, jogging where he might be expected to run. Still, mild cardio is better than none, and Critch's "6 Rings" should sate those awaiting his next full-length endeavor.

Perhaps if "6 Rings" was a little more fully-formed, Critch might have had a fully-committed banger on his plate. Yet the brief runtime only allows for a few shining moments, and by the time he seems to gain momentum, the song is over. Still, it's fun to see a chorus blending references to Kawhi Leonard and N'Sync in the same breath. What do you think of this new one from Critch? 

Quotable Lyrics

They like who that in the ride with the big chains on
Touching money way before' I even dropped a mixtape
Blue hundreds getting money is my instinct
Charged up my diamonds dancing like they N'Sync

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  0
  182
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Jay Critch kawhi
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jay Critch Channels Kawhi Leonard Energy On "6 Rings"
40
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject