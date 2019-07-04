Jay Critch Channels Kawhi Leonard Energy On "6 Rings"

Jay Critch has returned to the fold with another new drop, this time taking to SoundCloud to deliver a loosie. Don't get it twisted, however. Critch's "6 Rings" is a cut above the traditional SoundCloud drop, with a head-nodding beat from Laron and a slick flow from the man himself. Critch has always shone in that department, and this time around he seems to be toying with his fans, jogging where he might be expected to run. Still, mild cardio is better than none, and Critch's "6 Rings" should sate those awaiting his next full-length endeavor.

Perhaps if "6 Rings" was a little more fully-formed, Critch might have had a fully-committed banger on his plate. Yet the brief runtime only allows for a few shining moments, and by the time he seems to gain momentum, the song is over. Still, it's fun to see a chorus blending references to Kawhi Leonard and N'Sync in the same breath. What do you think of this new one from Critch?

Quotable Lyrics

They like who that in the ride with the big chains on

Touching money way before' I even dropped a mixtape

Blue hundreds getting money is my instinct

Charged up my diamonds dancing like they N'Sync

