mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay Critch Celebrates Drake's "Take Care" Anniversary With "Headlines" Remix

Aron A.
November 15, 2021 13:52
1.5K Views
51
0
Via Soundcloud Via Soundcloud
Via Soundcloud

Headlines (CritchMix)
Jay Critch

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
61% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
3 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jay Critch unloads a remix of "Headlines" on the 10-year anniversary of "Take Care."


Drake might go down as one of the biggest rappers to ever live but there's often debate on whether he's ever delivered a classic album. After a full decade passed, it's safe to say that he does. Take Care dropped 10 years ago today and its influence on both rap and R&B is still heard today.

In celebration of the milestone anniversary, Jay Critch slid through with a remix to the album's lead single, "Headlines." The rapper's rendition of the record samples the latter half off the record while Critch's voice is slathered in auto-tune, detailing his rise in the game. "I was out here just trying to finesse shit/ ow the city treating me like a president," he raps with the auto-tune cut back.

Check out Critch's remix below and read our retrospective review on Drake's sophomore album here.

Quotable Lyrics 
The way I'm movin' with this money make them forget I started off broke
Oh you think shit funny? My shooters not good at telling jokes
When I lost, they gon' say I swear, n***a heart turned ice cold
Ridin' through the town, bumpin' Pop Smoke 

 

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  1
  0
  1.5K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Jay Critch
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jay Critch Celebrates Drake's "Take Care" Anniversary With "Headlines" Remix
51
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject