Jay Critch Celebrates Drake's "Take Care" Anniversary With "Headlines" Remix

Drake might go down as one of the biggest rappers to ever live but there's often debate on whether he's ever delivered a classic album. After a full decade passed, it's safe to say that he does. Take Care dropped 10 years ago today and its influence on both rap and R&B is still heard today.

In celebration of the milestone anniversary, Jay Critch slid through with a remix to the album's lead single, "Headlines." The rapper's rendition of the record samples the latter half off the record while Critch's voice is slathered in auto-tune, detailing his rise in the game. "I was out here just trying to finesse shit/ ow the city treating me like a president," he raps with the auto-tune cut back.

Check out Critch's remix below and read our retrospective review on Drake's sophomore album here.

Quotable Lyrics

The way I'm movin' with this money make them forget I started off broke

Oh you think shit funny? My shooters not good at telling jokes

When I lost, they gon' say I swear, n***a heart turned ice cold

Ridin' through the town, bumpin' Pop Smoke