Jay Critch Blesses Fans With The Official Release Of "Built For This"

New York's Jay Critch has been on an impressive run over the past few years as he continues to build up his fanbase and put on for his city. The artist has a unique ability to combine bars and melodies, which makes him the perfect spokesperson for this generation. Over the last couple of years, Critch has been teasing the track "Built For This" on social media, and there have even been some leaks. Now, however, Critch has finally come through with the official song, much to the delight of his fans.

This track comes with a crisp trap beat that is filled with some bells and an interesting atmosphere. From there, Critch speaks on his come up and how he has always been ready for this moment. It is one of Critch's most celebratory tracks, and long-time fans are going to appreciate the message that is put forward.

Check out the full track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Let it go till it’s empty

I can’t show her love my heart empty

I gave you my heart and watched you waste it

Actin' like you basic

You became weak in my eyes when you had did that lame shit