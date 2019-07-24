Jay Critch Answers Every Question With "I'm A Star"

It's been an interesting run for young lyricist Jay Critch. Though last year's Hood Favorite didn't exactly catapult his career into the next echelon, it did serve in establishing him as a consistent mouthpiece for the streets. Even throughout his post-album loosies, Critch made a habit of bodying his chosen instrumentals, including this most recent endeavor. "I'm A Star," which arrives in tandem with the Madden 20 soundtrack, seems appropriate for its source material.

With intense horns and a simplistic percussion arrangement, "I'm A Star" is essential "pump-up" music, tailor-made for a casual insertion into any given gym playlist. That's not to say it'll break barriers, but Critch certainly exhibits star potential, riding the beat with a confident swagger. "Game on, take a loss but I stay wrong," he raps. "Super Bowl rings, I just won the playoffs, gotta go hard I can never play soft." Expect plenty of sports references, and you won't walk away disappointed.

Quotable Lyrics

Game on, take a loss but I stay wrong

Super Bowl rings, I just won the playoffs

Gotta go hard I can never play soft