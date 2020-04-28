mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay Critch & No Pulp Drop Off "All Week"

Aron A.
April 28, 2020 14:30
All Week
Jay Critch & No Pulp

Jay Critch & No Pulp team up for a banger.


Though it does feel like it's been a minute since we got a new project from Jay Critch, he's clearly using this time of quarantine to stay locked into the studio and make sure that the fans get new music. Today, he teamed up with No Pulp for their brand new collaboration, "All Week." Though we're locked up inside, this is an anthem made for house parties with Jay Critch and No Pulp's delivering bubbling melodies over a spacey and bouncy beat produced by Laron and Jay Fetti.

Jay Critch has been steadily putting in work over the past few months with little leaks that have surfaced online. He's also been teasing the new project, Juug Season so keep your eyes peeled for that. Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Body the pussy, it's first degree
Pack is stronger than Hercules
Trap in the booth like I trap in the streets

