Jaxson Hayes is currently in his third season with the New Orleans Pelicans, although as it stands, he has a lot more than just basketball to worry about right now. As some of you may remember, Hayes was arrested back in July of 2021 after he had a run-in with police officers. According to TMZ, Hayes was allegedly acting erratically, and his girlfriend warned her cousin about it.

Eventually, the cops came to Hayes' home, which led to an altercation in which one police officer sustained an injury to their arm. Hayes was then apprehended and taken to jail, before being released almost immediately. Of course, allegedly hurting a police officer comes with some massive penalties, and now, Hayes is being charged.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

As TMZ reports, Hayes has now received 12 misdemeanor charges, with the biggest being using force and violence against an LAPD member. Some of the other charges are for destroying property and resisting arrest. Hayes could be facing jail time if he is found guilty on these charges, although it remains to be seen what kind of legal strategy the NBA star will employ.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on this story. In the meantime, you can check out the video of the altercation, down below.