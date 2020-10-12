JaVale McGee didn't get playing time in the NBA Finals although he certainly made big contributions for this team throughout the season, especially in the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets. Last night, he picked up his third NBA title and his first with the Lakers organization. After the game, he took to Instagram to show off the post-game festivities, just like many of his teammates did.

Perhaps his funniest act came at the expense of Giannis Antetokounmpo. During the season, Giannis claimed to have taken the crown from LeBron James, only to be eliminated in the second round. The great irony here is that Giannis' younger brother Kostas is actually a member of the Lakers roster, despite virtually never seeing the court. With all of this in mind, McGee decided to taunt Giannis as his brother held the Larry O'Brien trophy. Mcgee could be heard saying "yall talking about the Greek Freak, [Kostas] the first one winning. He the first one with a ring."

Considering Giannis has been struggling to sustain playoff success with the Milwaukee Bucks, he will certainly be a little ticked off by McGee's Instagram conduct. Either way, he can't be too mad as it will only help motivate him to go get that ring.

As for Kostas, sometimes it pays to be in the right place at the right time.