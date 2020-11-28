JaVale McGee has always been a player who knows how to play his role to perfection. His talents allowed him to win a couple of championships with the Golden State Warriors, and most recently, he won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers while in the Orlando bubble. While McGee didn't get a ton of playing time, he was always ready for the challenge, and ultimately proved to be an exceptional team player.

In the offseason, McGee was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he will now have to play on a team that won't even sniff the postseason. Regardless, McGee is thankful for the opportunities he has been given, and recently took to IG where he thanked the Lakers one final time.

"I want to thank Rob Pelinka and @jeaniebuss for the opportunity to be the starting center of the World Champion @lakers for the past two years," McGee wrote. "We set out w/ one goal in mind and accomplished it! I’m excited for this new journey w/ the @cavs and can’t wait to bring the pedigree and caliber of play to the city of Cleveland that the fans will be proud of! Pierre 3Xs signing out!"

Even though McGee won't be a Laker this year, at least he will always have the memory of being on the team that conquered the NBA bubble.

