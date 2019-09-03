Before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2018-2019 season, JaVale McGee experienced quite a bit of success with the Golden State Warriors where he won two championships in 2017 and 2018. Just like every NBA player who wins a championship, he got a ring to commemorate the achievement. According to TMZ, McGee has just lost one of the rings in devastating fashion as it is being reported that his home was broken into over the weekend.

In the report, it is stated that McGee had two safes stolen from his house and that they contained over $200,000 in both jewelry and cash. Included in one of the safe's was one of his championship rings, although it's unknown which one was stolen exactly.

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

What's interesting about this break-in is that surveillance footage shows the burglary going down on Saturday, while McGee only noticed it today. The police are currently investigating the matter and have been reviewing the footage since the report. As of right now, there are no suspects in the case.

Stay tuned for updates on this matter as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. Hopefully, the police can find the guilty parties and get him his stuff back.