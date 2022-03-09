Over the last couple of years, courtside interactions between players and fans have become somewhat of a problem in the NBA. We have seen players get drinks spilled on them, while profanities have also been exchanged. Overall, it has not been a very good time for player-fan relations, and the NBA is doing its best to make sure that arenas are the safest they can be.

Last night, the Phoenix Suns took on the Orlando Magic down in Florida, and as you can guess, it was the Suns who came out with the win. Regardless, there was a bit of an altercation between JaVale McGee and a fan who was sitting courtside, although it was handled swiftly.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, there was a fan who kept yelling profanities at McGee. McGee seemed pretty annoyed by the whole ordeal and decided to chirp back a bit. This was eventually followed up with a trip from security, who calmly escorted the man out of the building. The man had no interest in getting out of his seat, however, when you break the rules, you have got to expect these sorts of punishments.

Luckily, the situation was defused, and the rest of the game went off without any problems. Hopefully, other fans take note and try to keep it calm, in the future.