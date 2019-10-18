JaVale McGee has the whole NBA world talking two nights ago thanks to his hilarious play which came at the expense of Golden State Warriors defender Draymond Green. McGee was going to the basket and appeared to be injured as he hobbled off the court near the baseline. Out of nowhere, McGee rushed back into the play where there was some open space and threw down a dunk. McGee was immediately accused of faking an injury and fans were loving every single second of it.

Yesterday, McGee was asked to speak on the play and whether or not he was really faking an injury. According to Dave McMenamin, McGee was quick to deny any wrongdoing and says he really was slightly injured on the play.

“I hit my knee, I really hit my knee. And it hurt. I went out of bounds and I saw Draymond guarding AD and I was like, forget the pain, I’m gonna go get these buckets,” McGee said. "So I ran back in and got a dunk. But I really did bump my knee.”

This is a pretty great defense if we've seen one although it's hard to believe McGee considering the video evidence that's already out there. You can see the play below so if you think he's lying, let us know in the comments what you think.