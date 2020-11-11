We'd like to think that when actors land roles on major television shows they would have enough money to take care of their families. Business Insider listed just how much the actors on Game of Thrones made during the last season of the hit HBO series: Top-billing actors took home $500K to $100K per episode, but Jason Momoa, who portrayed Khal Drago back in Season 1 in 2011, was killed off in the story rather quickly. He recognized that his character wouldn't be around long when he read the books, and in an interview InStyle, Momoa revealed that he was in debt after he was axed off GOT.

Jason Momoa and his wife, The Cosby Show icon Lisa Bonet, live with their children at their Topanga Canyon property, and following his removal from GOT, the actor said they ran into financial difficulties. “I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” said Momoa. This apparently went on for years as he struggled to find gigs. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

Things began to shift for the couple after Momoa landed the role of Aquaman in Justice League before picking up the title character in his own movie. The Aquaman film went on to gross over $1 billion worldwide, so it's safe to say that at least for now, things are looking promising.

[via][via]