Jason Momoa recently shared that he'd love to play Wolverine. The actor shared the latter when asked what Marvel Universe character he would see himself playing while he was in Santonio at Celebrity Fan Fest. Moreover, there was no hesitation in his voice as though his mind was already set from the jump: "Wolverine. Oh, I'd love to play Wolverine." He also spoke about the actor behind the title role, famed actor Hugh Jackman: "He was phenomenal. I grew up just loving Wolverine." The revelation is interesting considering Momoa is currently under contract with DC Comics to continue on as Aquaman. Though that does not mean he is unlikely to cross over. Additionally, we can surely expect Marvel to revive the Wolverine story with a different actor in due time. Indeed, timing is everything.

Aside from this, the last we've reported on Jason Momoa, he shaved his iconic beard to save the planet. The Prince of Gypsies grabbed the razor to promote his new aluminum cans, which are "100% recyclable, so you drink the can and in about 60 days, it'll be back." The environmental-friendly initiative was revealed to cease all use of plastic water bottles which are highly harmful to the earth.

