Justice League was a massive disappointment for many. The movie failed to connect with fans and bombed at the box office after being one of the most expensive movies ever to create. Many of the issues with the film came from the transition of director Zack Snyder's vision to Joss Whedon's. Zack was almost done with the film but then a family tragedy forced him to exit the film. Avengers director Joss Whedon then stepped in to finish up, but the stark contrast of their views can be seen in the finished product.

Since the theatrical release of Justice League fans have been trying to get their hands on the original cut, which has been dubbed The Snyder Cut. Although it has been confirmed that this version does exist, it is anybody's guess if Warner Bros. will ever let it see the light of day. Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman in the film, has been an avid supporter of getting the Snyder Cut released, and he took to Instagram to tease the project. Momoa posted a picture of Arthur Curry stabbing the film’s villain, Steppenwolf, through the chest with his trident. This never happened in the film though, which means if fans want to see the fight play out then the Snyder Cut will need to be released.