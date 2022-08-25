Kanye West is hardly active on Twitter these days. There was a point in time when the multi-hyphenate would sporadically use Twitter and provide the rest of us with endless amounts of entertainment, whether it was misinterpreting Wiz Khalifa's tweet or his discovery of new emojis. In recent times, Ye's opted towards using Instagram instead, though it has led him to more trouble than one would think is imaginable. In fact, he ended up getting the boot after making inappropriate remarks toward Trevor Noah.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

Kanye hasn't tweeted since Nov. 2020 but it appears that Jason Lee is currently managing the account. Unfortunately, he also accidentally used Ye's account last night in an attempt to host a Twitter Space. Fans quickly noticed that Kanye West's account tweeted a link to a Twitter Space room. As thousands of people rushed into the room, Lee realized that he messed up and fortunately, fans were able to capture that very moment.

Earlier this year, Lee revealed that he was serving as the Head of Media and Partnerships by Kanye following their interview earlier this year. "I think after the interview on Hollywood Unlocked, it was clear that we had an aligned vision for leveling the playing field in media,” Lee explained. “Ye voiced a vision for a company he was building, and that media was an arm of that, and he felt I could be an asset.”

