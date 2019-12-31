Rumors of Jason Garrett's demise have been circulating for quite some time now. The Dallas Cowboys head coach hasn't been able to do much in his 10 years as head coach and many are hoping for him to lose his job. After missing the playoffs this season, his dismissal has become an obvious conclusion for many pundits. Despite meeting with owner Jerry Jones yesterday, Garrett still has his job which has left many confused. While fans and pundits await Garrett's fate, it appears as though the coach is well aware of his fate.

According to Jane Slater of the NFL Network, Garrett has been saying goodbye to his players and fellow staff members. He is also wishing them the best and trying to get as many contacts as he can in order to stay in touch. All things considered, it seems like Garrett knows his time is up.

It should be noted that this news is not a confirmation that he's been let go. In fact, his second meeting with Jerry Jones has yet to take place which means any news concerning his employment will be revealed later today. Regardless, Garrett has begun moving like a man who knows his tenure in Dallas is coming to an end.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.