Jason Garrett had a rough go of things as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Garrett got to be the head coach for ten years but things never worked out the way the team envisioned. The team only won two playoff games in his tenure despite having numerous talented teams. After a disappointing 8-8 season, Garrett was fired as they replaced him with Mike McCarthy. Earlier this week, it was reported that Garrett was interviewing with none other than the New York Giants, who are a divisional rival.

According to CBS Sports via Ed Werder, the New York Giants are officially hiring Garrett as their offensive coordinator. Last week, the team hired Joe Judge and Garrett will now be a key piece to the operations in New York.

Garrett is highly regarded when it comes to his abilities as an offensive coordinator so this hire is looking to be quite good from the Giants standpoint. Garrett will be coaching young quarterback Daniel Jones next season and it will be interesting to see how their relationship progresses. Meanwhile, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was quite close with Garrett so this latest decision may come as a bit of a shock, especially since the Giants are divisional rivals.

Next season, Garrett will face his former twice. Both matchups will certainly make for some compelling television.