Both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants had rough seasons this past year. The Giants finished at the bottom of the NFC East while the Cowboys missed the playoffs after starting the season at 3-0. Both teams fired their head coaches although the Cowboys firing made a lot more headlines. Jason Garrett was the head coach of the Cowboys for ten years although his results simply weren't good enough to keep him around. Immediately after his dismissal, the Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy.

Now, the Giants are looking for a head coach and their main choice appears to be Matt Rhule, who is the head coach of Baylor's football program. According to Paul Schwartz of The New York Post, the Giants are also considering Garrett, although he is mostly seen as a fallback choice should Rhule fall through the cracks.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

This latest development could explain a lot in terms of how the Cowboys handled Garrett's firing. The team was criticized for drawing out the process but now, some feel as though they did it to keep Garrett away from the Giants for as long as possible. Either way, it would certainly be interesting to see Garrett coaching in the same division as the Cowboys. Not to mention, he is already pretty familiar with the other teams.

