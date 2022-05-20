Jason Derulo Taps Kodak Black For Summer-Ready "Slidin'" Single

The days are getting warmer and summer is around the corner which means it's the season for artists hoping that their single becomes the season's anthem. It's always about this time of year when we begin receiving an onslaught of summer-ready jams, and this go-'round, it's Jason Derulo and Kodak Black who are hoping their fans will have "Slidin'" on repeat.

Derulo has enjoyed his massive TikTok takeover for years as the singer has reached a new level of social media stardom thanks to his mind-blowing antics and dance-heavy clips. As expected, "Slidin" arrives with a dance video where Derulo highlights dozens of TikTokers grooving to his new Kodak-assisted Pop single.

“Slidin’ is right on time feeling exactly like a much-needed summer vacation,” Derulo said in a statement. Stream the track for yourself and let us know if "Slidin" has caught your attention.

Quotable Lyrics

I can tell you got what I want

'Cause I see that thing from the front (Oh, yeah, can see it from the front, yeah)

Uh, you the type to spend when they don't

Independent, baby, got your own (Oh, yeah)