Now that the whole "anaconda" fiasco is settled regarding Jason Derulo and his topless photo he shared to Instagram that got taken down after it was deemed too inappropriate, the "Swalla" singer has now made his way to the GQ offices to show off his Insane Jewlery Collection. Jason is seen seated with a suitcase that's busting with his blinding pieces and begins by showcasing his rose gold watch that he got for a very special occasion.



"I actually performed in Saudia Arabia at the first concert in history where women and men could be in the audience at the same time," he said. "It was the first time this ever happened and it was an emotional experience." The one of a kind watch, that he fell in love with based on the craftsmanship, was a treat to himself for the piece of history he was involved in.

Elsewhere in the video, Jason was proud to show his Black Panther chain, a bee ring from his ex-girlfriend and his "hanging" earrings that he's been rocking for two years. "Fashion is recycled and it's deciding when to bring certain things back and I thought it was time," he explained.