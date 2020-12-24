Christmas time usually brings out the best homemade desserts, but Jason Derulo has taken an entirely different route with his weird baked concoction that he posted on his Instagram a week ago, which just started trending this week.

The “Savage Love'' singer recently hit 40 million followers on TikTok. To celebrate, he shared a minute-long video montage of the baking process for his questionable dessert, which received over 1.5 million views. Much to our disbelief, the dish included mini marshmallows, Ruffles, Fruity Pebbles, gummy bears, Nerds, gummy worms, popcorn, chocolate, and sour belts.

While the video seemed to be a “trust the process” type of thing, Derulo’s followers made sure to let him know that the baked dish did not look tasty whatsoever.

“Even lit this don't look good,” ex-bad girl Tanisha Thomas commented.

“I just grew cavities watching this,” Queen Naija said.

Jason Derulo has gained quite a following for his signature baked treats that he has been sharing for a few months now, but this particular dish left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth.

Despite this baking fail, Derulo has proven to be a man of many talents sharing dance videos, dinner recipes, and music on all social media platforms.



What did you think of Derulo’s Christmas treat?