Not long after the birth of their first (and only) child together last year, Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes announced that they would be going their separate ways. "[Jena] is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be," the vocalist wrote on Twitter at the time.

Hours after her ex shared that post, the model took to her Instagram Story to post a message of her own, sharing a photo of their child, Jason King's hand, writing, "I promise to give you all the love I never had, you deserve the world baby boy."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Though not much context was given at the time, the abrupt separation caused some to speculate that the relationship was rocky beforehand, or perhaps there was even some infidelity involved seeing as Frumes had been posting romantic content with her beau in the days leading up to their split.

Earlier this month, the mother of one finally addressed the cheating rumours when responding to a nasty internet troll. "I wouldn't call myself a whore," she wrote to them.

"It's unfortunate my situation didn't work out because we did once aspire to be married, but maybe it's [better] to be single than to be in a relationship and constantly disrespected and cheated on and lied to. Or is it better to stay and be quiet so people like you approve?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JENA (@jenafrumes)

Just a few weeks after the gossip began making rounds, Derulo was spotted sitting front row at Miami Swim Week supporting his ex along with their child, and now, a report from TMZ reveals that he bought her a $3.6M home in Los Angeles earlier this year where she can raise little Jason.

The new pad boasts five bedrooms, five and a half baths, a pool with a built-in spa and waterfall features, a soundproof movie theatre, an outdoor farmhouse, and a BBQ area – check out photos here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]