Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes surprised fans this weekend when they announced that they would be expecting their first child together. Jason and Jena made the announcement via an Instagram video, which featured the two spending time together at the Baha Mar Resort in the Bahamas. The video is set to Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without U,” and a message written in the sand at the end of the video reads, “Coming soon.”

It’s unclear exactly how far along Jena is in her pregnancy or what the due date of the baby is, but she is clearly showing. Many fans were quick to comment that, due to how beautiful both parties in the couple are, their baby will be inheriting some pretty stellar genes.

“That is going to be one gorgeous baby...congrats,” said one commenter. “The GENES this kid is inheriting are just unheard of,” said another. Some also noted that the two will likely parent very well together, commenting, “Omg congratulations! going to be the most incredible parents!!!”

Jena also posted a video of the couple on the beach, alongside the adorable caption, “Mom & Dad.” How sweet.

Congrats Jena and Jason! Check out their video announcement below.

