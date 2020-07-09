His TikToks have been mind-bending viral clips that have captured the attention of tens of millions, but little do the masses know just how much Jason Derulo is raking in with each video. The award-winning singer has become TikTok royalty with his videos that show him shaving his eyebrows and losing his teeth, but they've all been strategic business moves for Derulo.

"I'm able to show who I am whereas in other apps I didn't' thrive as much because I couldn't show me. TikTok is all about creation and I love just building things from nothing," the singer told Complex. Slowly, people started to call me the 'King of TikTok' and then I was like, whoa, that's a lot of pressure. But, I decided to just wear it, to just wear that crown and be a leader."

Elsewhere, Jason Derulo was asked to confirm rumors that he's bringing home $75K or more for his TikToks. The social media star said that he isn't one to speak on his bank account. "I think it's tacky to say what I do make from them," Derulo said coyly. "But it's far more than that, but I'm not gon' say what it is." Y'all better get to TikTokin'.

