Back in May, Sports Illustrated revealed their swimsuit issue to the world and some of the most gorgeous models from around the world were able to be featured. One of those models was none other than Jasmine Sanders, otherwise known as Golden Barbie on social media. This year was her first appearance in the magazine and people are already starting to take notice. The model received perhaps the biggest honor of all recently, as Sports Illustrated named her as the Swimsuit Rookie of the Year for 2019.

Sanders was incredibly honored by the achievement and immediately took to Instagram to thank Sports Illustrated for the opportunity they presented her.

"This post is for all of the people that were there for me these past 15 years! We did it!! This is for all my family, friends, agents, managers, and supporters that have motivated and pushed me day in and day out. I seriously couldn’t have done this without each and everyone of you!! This is for everyone that is staying true to themselves as they’re pursuing their dreams and goals- please never give up!!! Seriously to be beside so many amazing women that constantly lift each other with support and love is a dream come true!" Sanders wrote.

If there's one thing for sure, it's that Sanders is a name to watch out for moving forward.