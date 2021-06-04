Jasiah Enlists Denzel Curry & Rico Nasty For War In His Latest Single

Two months after dropping the electrifying seven-track EP War, Jasiah is back with a blazing new single that features Denzel Curry and Rico Nasty. Similarly titled to the aforementioned project, "Art of War" is a spine-tingling three-minute cut that was made for opening up mosh pits.

Rico Nasty and Jasiah previously collaborated on War's third track "In N Out" alongside TheHxliday, but now, they've switched up their formula a bit and enlisted Flordia's own Denzel Curry for the new war-themed record.

Yet perhaps Jasiah has had enough of talking about war because he largely takes a backseat to his featured artists on "Art of War." While he sits back and handles the hook, Denzel Curry and Rico Nasty fully take charge with two ferocious verses that are packed with plenty of screaming and violent bars.

Give "Art of War" a listen below and let us know if you're feeling Jasiah, Denzel Curry, and Rico Nasty's raucous synergy.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't play with n*ggas like a racist gamer

If my name on the feature then you endangered

Go the hardest in war with my face painted

Sum me up in two words, insane and famous

Been a decade and I'm still bangin'