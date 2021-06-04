mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jasiah Enlists Denzel Curry & Rico Nasty For War In His Latest Single

Joshua Robinson
June 04, 2021 11:47
91 Views
10
1
Jasiah/Rico Nasty/Denzel CurryJasiah/Rico Nasty/Denzel Curry
Jasiah/Rico Nasty/Denzel Curry

Art of War
JASIAH Feat. Denzel Curry & Rico Nasty

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jasiah taps Denzel Curry and Rico Nasty for the rowdy new single "Art of War."


Two months after dropping the electrifying seven-track EP War, Jasiah is back with a blazing new single that features Denzel Curry and Rico Nasty. Similarly titled to the aforementioned project, "Art of War" is a spine-tingling three-minute cut that was made for opening up mosh pits.

Rico Nasty and Jasiah previously collaborated on War's third track "In N Out" alongside TheHxliday, but now, they've switched up their formula a bit and enlisted Flordia's own Denzel Curry for the new war-themed record.

Yet perhaps Jasiah has had enough of talking about war because he largely takes a backseat to his featured artists on "Art of War." While he sits back and handles the hook, Denzel Curry and Rico Nasty fully take charge with two ferocious verses that are packed with plenty of screaming and violent bars.

Give "Art of War" a listen below and let us know if you're feeling Jasiah, Denzel Curry, and Rico Nasty's raucous synergy.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't play with n*ggas like a racist gamer
If my name on the feature then you endangered
Go the hardest in war with my face painted
Sum me up in two words, insane and famous
Been a decade and I'm still bangin' 

JASIAH
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  91
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
JASIAH Denzel Curry Rico Nasty
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jasiah Enlists Denzel Curry & Rico Nasty For War In His Latest Single
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject