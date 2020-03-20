Jasiah Brings Back Screamo Rap On "Break Shit"

We've seen the establishment of emo-rap in recent years, bringing us artists like XXXTentacion, Juice WRLD, iann dior, and more. Several artists have taken a dive into screamo territory, like X, but it has proven to be a difficult task to perfect that lane. Could Dayton, Ohio native Jasiah be that guy?

A classically-trained opera singer, Jasiah is one of the most versatile up-and-comers on the market. Knowing that he has a history as a choir boy, "Break Shit" will come as a major surprise to you. The rapper is fixing to turn the entire industry on its head and this is the perfect song to do so with. If you were a fan of 6ix9ine in his prime (without taking into account any of the snitching shit), you'll probably rock with this record. In the same vein, if you're a fan of XXXTentacion's heavier music, this one is sure to take you to a similar place.

Discover this new artist through his new single "Break Shit" and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

Cruising down the street with my n***as, we gorillas

I don't give a fuck where I am, I'm fuckin' villain

No, you can't hang, boy, you plain, you vanilla

Fuck the one-percent of crackers, mad 'cause I'm a n***a