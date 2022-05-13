Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns were not the match they were hoping to be. Landry got paired up with his former LSU teammate Odell Beckham Jr and fans thought this was going to give the Browns the best offense in the league. Unfortunately, this was not the case as the Browns were simply no good. Sure, they won a playoff game, but it wasn't enough considering the firepower the team had.

In the offseason, Landry made it clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Browns and that he would be testing the water of free agency. Fans had been curious about where he would wind up, and today, a huge development was revealed as Landry took to Twitter to unveil who he will play for, moving forward.

As you can see from the clip below, Landry will be playing for the New Orleans Saints. This is a very big deal as Landry used to play for LSU which is also located in Louisiana. Effectively, Landry knows the state very well, and he will be more than happy to play in front of that enthusiastic Saints crowd.

It remains to be seen how Landry will play for his new team, however, he will be in a better spot to succeed than he was in Cleveland.

