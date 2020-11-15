Jarvis Landry has always been a flashy player when it comes to his skills out on the football field. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver is a top-tier talent in the league and while the Browns have struggled as of late, he has certainly done his best to give his team a chance to win. Landry is also quite flashy when it comes to his cleats. Shoes are always a major part of any wardrobe and recently, football players have been doing more and more custom cleats as a way to show off their personalities.

During a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Landry wore a pair of Mac Miller-inspired cleats, and now that he is off to Houston, he is paying homage to Travis Scott. In the images below, sneaker customizer @mache275 showed off an orange pair of Nike cleats that contain graphics related to Scott's 2018 album Astroworld.

In many ways, Astroworld was a love-letter to Scott's hometown, so it only makes sense that Landry would use this trip to Houston as an opportunity to show respect to the Houston artist.

Football fans will be able to see these cleats on TV today as the Browns look to break their losing streak, against a struggling Texans team. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM