Wilt Chamberlain is the only player in NBA history to record 100 points in a single game. It's an incredible record that will forever stand the test of time. In today's NBA, 100 points simply isn't possible unless you took a ridiculous amount of shots from the three-point line and made every single one of them. In lower-level college leagues, 100 points are possible albeit extremely rare. Well, this past week, J.J. Culver, the brother of Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Jarrett Culver, managed to score 100 points in an NAIA game.

Culver's Wayland Baptist team defeated Southwestern Adventist by a score of 124-60 with J.J picking up a cool 100 points of 34-62 shooting including 12-33 shooting from the three-point line. It was an incredible game that had fans and his brother, incredibly excited.

Culver is now the second NAIA player in history to record 100 points and the last time it happened was back in 1954. Culver's accomplishment is something that will be talked about for quite some time and will certainly be a huge talking point between him and his brother.

