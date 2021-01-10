mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jarren Benton Wants To Know "Who Do I Trust"

Karlton Jahmal
January 10, 2021 10:24
Who Do I Trust
Jarren Benton

Trust is earned.


It's been a while since we heard from Jarren Benton. The Funk Volume product has returned with a new single called "Who Do I Trust." The title will hit home for many of us, as trust issues are pretty relatable for most. Jarren pops the age-old question, and inquiries out loud about those that surround him while highlighting his past. 

A bass-heavy, trap beat serves as the background for "Who Do I Trust." A mysterious mix of warped female vocals and synths create a haunting vibe as Jarren unloads his lyrics. As expected, the rapper mutates through several flows and flexes his style as he unleashes bar after bar. At the end of the day, "Who Do I Trust" is angsty and a little haunting, but it makes for a great single.

Quotable Lyrics
I told her I'm out, she thought I was foul
Aye bitch we just fucked, now you walk down the aisle
I count up my blessing I thought I should smile
Been at it ten years, probably fathered your style

 

