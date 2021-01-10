Jarren Benton Wants To Know "Who Do I Trust"

It's been a while since we heard from Jarren Benton. The Funk Volume product has returned with a new single called "Who Do I Trust." The title will hit home for many of us, as trust issues are pretty relatable for most. Jarren pops the age-old question, and inquiries out loud about those that surround him while highlighting his past.

A bass-heavy, trap beat serves as the background for "Who Do I Trust." A mysterious mix of warped female vocals and synths create a haunting vibe as Jarren unloads his lyrics. As expected, the rapper mutates through several flows and flexes his style as he unleashes bar after bar. At the end of the day, "Who Do I Trust" is angsty and a little haunting, but it makes for a great single.

Quotable Lyrics

I told her I'm out, she thought I was foul

Aye bitch we just fucked, now you walk down the aisle

I count up my blessing I thought I should smile

Been at it ten years, probably fathered your style