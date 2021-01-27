Billie Eilish has remained one of the biggest forces in pop culture in the 2020s so far. The success of 2019's When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?earned her a slew of Grammys, she's shared a few singles that have indicated where she'll go next musically. Many have watched her come up since before the mainstream success including some of Hollywood's A-Listers who witnessed her and her brother Finneas perform at a dinner party.



Jared Leto recently sat down with James Corden where he revealed that he nearly signed Billie Eilish back in the day. He explained that he hosted a dinner party at his home, that included guests like Leonardo DiCaprio, where Eilish and Finneas performed an intimate set. Since they were unsigned, the Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman said that he wanted to sign them. "They weren’t signed and I thought that maybe I would try and sign them. They were so incredibly talented and just special people," he explained.

"I had a little dinner for like 12 people and I said, ‘Hey, will you guys come and play a couple of songs,’ and they were like, ‘Yeah, sure,’ and they showed up with like a Guitar Center PA and played the most heartbreakingly beautiful music with, like, you know… it shouldn’t have sounded that good, it was impossible that it sounded that good," he continued, before revealing that DiCaprio had heavy praise for the duo."

"I remember Leo DiCaprio was there and a couple of other people and they were just like, ‘How did you find these people and, like, who are they?’ Everyone was just jaws on the floor, 12 people max at my place in the hills. Yeah, just great people. I’m huge fans, too," he said.

Check the clip out below.