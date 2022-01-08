He was once making millions as the poster boy for Subway, but in 2015, Jared Fogle was carted off to prison. Some of you may remember Fogle as the nerd-ish spokesman for Subway restaurants from 2000 to 2015 after he claimed that incorporating their sandwiches into his diet plan helped him lose weight. Fogle was once morbidly obese at 425 pounds and managed to lose 245 pounds.

However, an investigation was launched in 2007 after a journalist claimed he made inappropriate comments to her about middle school girls. She provided text messages and voice recordings to the authorities. Fogle ran a foundation that helped children with childhood obesity and the investigation uncovered that he exchanged explicit photos with children.



Amanda Edwards / Contributor / Getty Images

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to distribution and receipt of child pornography and traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. He was accused of paying adult sex workers to find his children to sexually assault. He's been serving out his 15-year sentence and recently, the New York Post shared a copy of his letter from behind bars.

“I really royally screwed up to wind up where I am,” he reportedly penned. “I was selfish and entitled.” While locked up, Fogle has enjoyed watching football on the weekends and reading. “I really miss the small things like walking barefoot on carpet, sleeping on a nice comfy mattress, eating with real silverware, having access to a microwave... All I can do is learn from my mistakes to be a better man when I get released in a few years.”



Chris Graythen / Staff / Getty Images

However, former Assistant US Attorney Steven DeBrota told the outlet that Fogle's “unwanted experience” wasn't the result of “a single mistake or bad decision — [it was] the result of a long-standing and persistent pattern of criminal behavior.” Fogle is slated for release sometime in 2029.

[via]