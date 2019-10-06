ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that no matter what, the Jaguars refuse to budge on trades involving Jalen Ramsey. One source tells Schefter, the stance is so firm that the team wouldn’t even move Ramsey "for five first-round picks."

It seems that the firm stance comes from the top. Owner Shad Khan does not want a player dictating to him how to operate the franchise, and it seems that his pride is what’s keeping him from allowing a trade.

Khan has commented publically on the trade request saying, “Obviously, football is a team sport and I’m sensitive to what individual insight or viewpoint or requests [there] might be. But we have to do the right thing for the team. We value the values Jalen adds to us, to the Jaguars. I think we value him highly. We’re still looking at what is the right thing for the Jaguars, and I think right now the best thing is to have him be part of the team. I’ve met with him. I think my relationship with him is pretty good. This is not a request from me or a viewpoint from me. I have no issue, obviously. I’d love for him to be part of the Jaguars.”

There are also concerns regarding Ramsey’s back injury that has now kept him out of two straight games.