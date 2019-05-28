If you plan on smuggling cocaine back into your country, you should probably either think about finding other ways to get your side hustle on. If you persist on going through with your original plans, this is definitely not the way to go about your drug-smuggling business.

During a flight from Sonora, Mexico to Japan, a Japanese man started having seizures shortly after the plane took off. The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing and according to BBC, the man was declared dead. Identified as Udo N, the man started his journey in Colombia before flying back to his native Japan. He was reportedly attempting to smuggle an insane amount of cocaine into the country by ingesting nearly 250 baggies of the drug.

According to a statement issued by the Sonora attorney general, a total of 246 bags of cocaine were found inside the man's stomach and intestines after an autopsy was performed. The bags were each 2.5 cm long and 1 cm wide. His official cause of death has been ruled as a cerebral edema due to a drug overdose.

Like I said, if you plan on smuggling drugs across the border, you're probably not making the best decision. But if you do, don't be out here eating 246 bags of cocaine. That ain't a good look.