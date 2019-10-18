You gotta applaud anyone who's willing to risk it all to make their dreams come true. Unfortunately for a Japanese rapper, his plans to hand Bone Thugs-N-Harmony his CD didn't end up as planned. According to Fox 8, Ryo Muranaka flew from Japan to America to meet Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in Cleveland. "I thought I could get in the US in exchange for my CD," Muranka said. "No. No plan. One-way ticket." Muranka added that he considers Bone Thugs his "heroes."

Muranka wasn't met with the welcome in America that he thought he'd receive. It turns out, he ended up getting his luggage robbed and was broke. What's worse is that he reportedly sold all of his belongings in order to travel to America in the first place. He was found by local activists James Norton and Kwas Bibbs who found him and helped him out a little bit.

With Muranka's temporary permission to be in the U.S. expired, he's now getting help from U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Marcia Fudge who are trying to help him find a solution.

However, his trip wasn't unsuccessful. After catching wind of his story, Layzie Bone briefly met Muranka and put him up in a hotel. Later on, Krayzie Bone also heard about the story and reached out.

"I commend him for his determination and passion for what he’s trying to do because I can relate. I’m quite sure he heard our story and how we pursued Eazy-E and this is what inspired him," Krayzie Bone told HipHopDX. "But I will also say this to other fans and artist that are looking to do the same thing as us or this gentleman did — follow your dreams by all means, but you have to be very careful when you go to places you know nothing about."

He added, "We’re not from the suburbs, we’re from the ghetto. The area we grew up in is not nice by any means, and I’m just thankful all they took from him was his luggage and not his life because it gets real like that. So, be very careful and have some kind of plan.”