Two people who helped plan the January 6th protest at the Capitol, which is currently under congressional investigation, have revealed to Rolling Stone that they met with both members of Congress and White House staff to help plan the event. Two sources, identified as a “planner” and an “organizer," told the outlet that they were promised blanket pardons for any crimes committed during the protest.

“I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene specifically,” the organizer says. “I remember talking to probably close to a dozen other members at one point or another or their staffs.”



Samuel Corum / Getty Images

They listed off representatives such as Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), with whom they communicated.

The source added that Gosar promised a blanket pardon for anything committed during the riot.

“Our impression was that it was a done deal,” the organizer explained. “That he’d spoken to the president about it in the Oval … in a meeting about pardons and that our names came up. They were working on submitting the paperwork and getting members of the House Freedom Caucus to sign on as a show of support.”

