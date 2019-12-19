Janoris Jenkins landed himself in some fairly hot water last week when he was caught engaging with fans during a New York Giants practice. This wouldn't have been so much of a problem if it weren't for the fact that he called someone a "r*****." In today's day and age, that's a big faux-pas and Jenkins was promptly punished for it. He was eventually waived by the Giants, only to be picked up by the New Orleans Saints later in the week.

According to Sports Illustrated, Jenkins recently spoke to the media about the whole thing and further explained why he used the language he did. As he explains, that's just how he talks and didn't mean to offend people.

Al Bello/Getty Images

"I mean, I never stood by it," Jenkins said. "They twisted it. I said I'm sorry to whoever I offended. The way I was raised, we got different cultures and different terms that you use. If I was to go out there and say, 'Hey, you went r------- on [the] football field,' would you look at it as me talking about somebody disabled? Or would you look at me [as] saying, 'Oh, he did some crazy stuff out there, some amazing stuff?'"

With Jenkins fitting in with the rest of the Saints cornerback rotation, the team will certainly be a threat to win it all this year. Jenkins is lucky he went from a nobody to a contender, so quickly.