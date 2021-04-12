The stylist who handled Janet Jackson’s look for her 2004 Super Bowl says Justin Timberlake pushed for the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” because he wanted the show to outdo Britney Spears, Madonna, and Christina Aguilera's performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The stylist, Wayne Scot Lukas, says that he wanted "something bigger than their performance. He wanted a reveal.”

“Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string,” the stylist told Page Six. But instead, “the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic.”



Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Lukas also said that it's incorrect to refer to the incident as a "malfunction" as it was intentional.

“I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do,” he said.

Timberlake recently apologized for the incident, admitting that he "failed" Jackson. He also blamed the culture of the music industry, calling it "flawed."

“Janet has already forgiven Justin in private. They made their peace a long time ago,” Lukas added.

