To call Janet Jackson one of the icons of her generation is simply an understatement. The pop sensation holds countless awards and accolades in recognition of her musical achievements, while she is also well known for her stellar performances and stage presence. She and brother Michael Jackson's 1995 duet "Scream" became an immensely successful hit for the both of them.

The iconic outfit she wore in the video for "Scream," along with 1,000 other items from the pop sensation's archives, were put on auction as part of Julien's Auctions event, titled, "Iconic Treasures From the legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson." The all-black fit Jackson rocked in the video fetched a whopping $125k in cash.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Grammy winner turned over the items from her career to Julien's to coincide with her 55th birthday. The auction's description of the item explains it's, "A black circular "bubble" textured fabric long-sleeve shirt by Dexter Wong, a pair of black patent leather pants, and a pair of black patent leather over-the-ankle chunky low-heel boots."

Compassion International, an organization that works to fight against child poverty, will receive a cut from the auction. Other treasures from Jackson purchased for big bucks include her floor-length metallic silver coat with lambskin shearling lining, cuffs and collar, which sold for $50,000. A silver string bikini and matching pants received $25,600.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her jacket from the 1990 Rhythm Nation Tour and 1814 cap and black satin gloves sold for $81,250, while silver-tone hoop earrings she rocked at the 1987 Soul Train Awards hauled in $43,750. Check out more clips from the auction above and below.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

