Janet Jackson, without commenting specifically on Justin Timberlake's recent public apology to her, said she has been crying because she is so thankful for her fans. Jackson made the candid comments in a video uploaded to her social media pages on Saturday. She also thanked her fans for helping make her album Control number one on the charts again.



Ian Gavan / Getty Images

“I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry," Jackson said in the video. "I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me. I'm so thankful for Him being in my life. And I am so thankful for all of you being in my life."

"You’re so special to me," she added.

Her iconic 1986 album, Control, is back on the charts, shortly after its 35th anniversary, for which she also thanked her fans: "And I want to thank all of you for making ‘Control’ number one once again after 35 years. I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you.”

Timberlake recently apologized for causing her infamous wardrobe malfunction during their 2004 Super Bowl performance. He apologized to Britney Spears in the same statement.

